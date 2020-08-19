Small percentage ignore Covid-19 rules

Despite the week-on-week rise since the middle of July of active cases of coronavirus in the region, a Valencia government survey has found that the vast majority of people are following regulations designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Their report published on Tuesday revealed that 88.9% of Valencia region residents say they disinfect their hands ‘regularly’ and 86.7% use a face mask ‘as much as possible’.

