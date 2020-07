The regional health authority has detected a small outbreak of coronavirus in Santa Pola.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported yesterday afternoon that four people are affected.

They are believed to be members of the same family.

This is the first flare-up to occur in Alicante province since the end of the state of emergency measures.

