Slow return to ‘normal’ life

Spain’s emergency measures will continue after April 26 – but there is set to be a ‘progressive’ return to normal life from that date.

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero stated today (Wednesday) that residents could not take anything for granted.

However, from April 26 the government would begin to reduce the restriction measures which came into force last month.

This will be done ‘progressively’ and in an ordered way.

Full report in this week’s Costa Blanca News – in the shops tomorrow due to the Easter holiday.