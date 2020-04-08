Slow return to ‘normal’ life

Spain’s emergency measures will continue after April 26 – but there is set to be a ‘progressive’ return to normal life from that date.

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero stated today (Wednesday) that residents could not take anything for granted.

However, from April 26 the government would begin to reduce the restriction measures which came into force last month.

This will be done ‘progressively’ and in an ordered way.

