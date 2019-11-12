Slow progress for emergency funding

The Valencia government has processed 8,000 claims for the ‘emergency’ payment of €1,500 made available for victims of the September floods, according to councillor for justice and the interior Gabriela Bravo.
Speaking on Monday, Sra Bravo stated: “Of these, 2,000 people have received the payment or will receive it this week.”
