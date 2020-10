Torrevieja health department has stated that its hospital has the lowest waiting times for operations in the Valencia region.

The private company Ribera Salud – which operates a concession for the area – released figures showing that patients wait on average for 35 days, while the average in the region is 151 days.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com