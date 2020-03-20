Shoppers in supermarket sweep

Only offal and other waste meat left on the shelves late last week :Photo Angel Garcia

Food shopping has become a tactical game in the coronavirus emergency with shops imposing a string of measures designed to boost good hygiene practice and help prevent the contagion spreading.

