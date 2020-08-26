Sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Valencia region

A total of 772 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Valencia region yesterday (Tuesday) evening – almost double the previous day’s total of 393.

Valencia province has borne the brunt of the surge with 469 positive tests in 24 hours – and 209 in Alicante province and 94 in Castellón.

However, the largest flare-up detected was in Pilar de la Horadada, where 21 people have contracted Covid-19 through local bars/nightlife.

Another flare-up was reported in Torrevieja, where nine people tested positive – with the outbreak also linked to local bars/nightlife.

In Benidorm an outbreak of ‘social’ origin recorded five cases, as did another of social origin in Benilloba (five cases) and Alcoy (five cases).

Four patients have died from the virus in the Valencia region since the previous report on Monday.

However, the number of people being treated in hospitals in the Valencia region has fallen by seven in 24 hours, and now stands at 331.

A total of 38 patients are being treated in intensive care, two more than on Monday (13 in Alicante province – up by three on yesterday).

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Valencia region stands at 4,413 – up from 3,968 on Monday.

According to councillor for health Ana Barceló the figures reflect the efficiency of the health service’s track and trace system, which is allowing quick diagnoses of Covid-19.

“We are tracing all the contacts of new patients but the healthcare alert is still with us and we cannot let our guard down,” she stated.

“I urge everyone to use their common sense.

“The continued increase in the number of contagions shows us that we have to make the maximum effort and follow the regulations.”

