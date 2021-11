The regional government is planning a ‘Valencia week’ in London to attract investment into the region and to boost trade.

Regional president Ximo Puig announced the plan during a visit to the UK this week, explaining that the event will take place in 2022 with the collaboration of chambers of commerce from the Valencia region and the UK.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com