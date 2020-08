The regional government is continuing to search for the remains of victims who were executed by Franco’s forces after the Spanish Civil War ended in 1939.

Regional councillor for democracy Rosa Pérez Garijo explained that they are hoping to locate 61 ‘disappeared’ people in mass graves in cemeteries in Orihuela, Alicante city, Segorbe and Castellón.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com