Schools closed due to coronavirus

Schools and universities are being closed in Madrid region and parts of Álava province in the Basque country in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after cases in the two areas shot up on Monday.

The education centres will remain closed for two weeks from tomorrow.

Cases in Valencia region have remained stable and there has been no rapid increase.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported yesterday that there are 44 cases in the region, with 15 of these in Alicante province.

Murcia region has registered its first cases, with number now standing at eight.