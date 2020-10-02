Save tourism to save Benidorm!

0
62

On Tuesday morning, Benidorm’s tourism sector united in protest at a lack of support from the government that they claim is crippling the tourism industry on which the resort is reliant.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.