Safe beaches information website launched

The Valencia government has launched a new online service which includes information designed to reduce the risk of drowning at the region’s beaches.

Councillor for justice and the interior Gabriela Bravo noted that 251 people have drowned in the region since 2015, with 28 of these in the current year.

The ‘playas seguras’ (safe beaches) website can be found at platgessegures.gva.es/es

