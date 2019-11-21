Ryanair set to defy court ruling

A Spanish court labelled budget airline Ryanair’s policy of charging a fee for hand luggage ‘excessive’ after a passenger was fined for taking a small bag onto a plane without a special ticket.

The Mercantile Court in Madrid ruled that the woman should be refunded with interest as the baggage could easily have fitted in the cabin.

A judge declared the budget airline’s policy to be null and void but Ryanair said the ruling ‘will not affect the validity’ of their baggage policy.

