Row erupts over teacher tests

Tests for coronavirus which were due to be carried out on 1,100 teachers in Torrevieja have been prohibited by the regional government.

Regional director for health inspections Javier Santos Burgos informed the town hall that Covid-19 testing comes under the powers of the regional health authority.

It is not within the remit of a town hall and therefore councils could not go out on a limb and carry out their own programmes.

