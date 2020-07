The construction of the long-awaited roundabout at the dangerous junction linking Eagle’s Nest to Blue Lagoon and Villamartín is due to start this week, San Miguel de Salinas town hall spokeswoman Nerea Gracia told Costa Blanca News.

A total of €450,000 is being spent on road safety measure

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com