Roman home being readied for visitors

0
38
Excavations have begun of a Roman house at the Molinete hill in Cartagena.
The remains will be incorporated into the visit to the Roman Forum museum.
Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.