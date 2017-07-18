Restoration plea

0
26

ECOLOGISTS took metal and detritus from the abandoned Puerto Mayor construction project at La Manga and dumped it outside the offices of the public works department in Murcia city in a protest yesterday.

Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News.

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here