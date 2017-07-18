Restoration plea

ECOLOGISTS took metal and detritus from the abandoned Puerto Mayor construction project at La Manga and dumped it outside the offices of the public works department in Murcia city in a protest yesterday.
Full story in Friday’s Costa Blanca News.
Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper
We use our own cookies, and those of third parties, to improve your browsing experience as well as the services we provide, according to your browsing habits.If you continue on this site, we consider that you have accepted the terms of use.
For more information about the use of cookies, and how to eliminate or block cookies, see our Cookie PolicyAccept