A €7.7 million plan has been presented to restore the jewel in Torrevieja’s crown – the historic Eras de la Sal seafront complex.

The dock and buildings were constructed at the end of the 18th century for the salt trade, with boats setting out from Torrevieja to take the ‘white gold’ to ports around the world.

