Orihuela Costa Residents’ association AVOCA has obtained a promise from the council that it will take action at last to provide safe pedestrian access across the CV-941 bridge over the AP-7 motorway.

The narrow bridge has two lanes for traffic but barely 40 centimetres of hard shoulder.

