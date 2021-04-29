Residency appointments extended to new points

Appointments to acquire the TIE foreign residents’ identification card are now available at more offices in Alicante province.

The British Embassy confirmed that the Spanish authorities have opened up TIE appointments for UK nationals in the following areas: Alicante Campo de Mirra (as well as continuing in the Ebanistaria office), Benidorm and Torrevieja.

Costa Blanca News confirmed that Elche (Calle Lavet) is also available.

