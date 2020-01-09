Residence card for African hero

A WEST AFRICAN hero who risked his life to save a wheelchair-bound man from a burning block has been given residence in Spain on the grounds of ‘public interest’ – allowing him to pursue his dream of being a lorry driver and renting a flat for himself, his wife and baby.

Spain’s government has given the Senegalese youth a residence card unconditionally after responding to a huge nationwide campaign involving local councils, the regional government and members of the public, including a petition on Change.org.

