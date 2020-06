A large new reservoir is to be built in the Vega Baja, which will supply water to households and farms.

The deposit will measure some 25,000 square metres in an area between Vistabella golf course and Jacarilla village.

According to the official state bulletin (BOE), the reservoir will store water which is produced by Torrevieja desalination plant.

Full report in the current edition of Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com