Repression execution victims’ bodies were moved

Archaeologists have discovered that the bodies of victims of Franco’s purges at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939) which were buried in a mass grave in Monóvar cemetery were dug up by the town hall in 1988 and ‘deposited’ at a nearby site that is now covered by an asphalted road.

Regional councillor Rosa Pérez Garijo said they are studying whether they can take legal action over the outrage.

