Councillor for health Ana Barceló reported on Wednesday that two new coronavirus cases had been reported in Alicante province in the previous 24 hours and none in Castellón province.

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in the Valencia region continues to go down – now at 64 (eight in intensive care).

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com