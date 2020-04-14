Regional government payment announced

The Valencia government has signed an agreement with business and union representatives that includes a €150 pay-out for 200,000 workers affected by a temporary lay-off (ERTE) as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total fund of €30 million has been assigned and the aid will be paid automatically to people on low incomes who have been hit by an ERTE – without them having to apply for it – as long as their contract has been totally suspended and they do not receive any other payments from their employer, according to the regional government.

