Regional coronavirus figures reported

The Valencia region recorded 271 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and 358 recoveries – allowing for a reduction in the overall figure for the first time during August.

However, the number of active cases remains high and now stands at 2,533 – up from 1,871 at the same time last week and just 299 on July 15.

Councillor for health Ana Barceló noted that 12 of the cases reported on Wednesday were in Castellón province, 89 in Alicante province and 170 in Valencia province.

