Red Cross to distribute food aid

The Red Cross is planning to distribute over 1,000 tonnes of food to disadvantaged people and families in Alicante province over the coming months.

The humanitarian NGO said this second phase of their 2020 food aid programme is ‘very important, especially in the context caused by the Covid-19 pandemic’, which has seen the number of people seeking this help increase by 20%.

