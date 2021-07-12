Red alert

0
333

The south of Alicante province is on red alert for heat today (Monday).

According to state weather agency AEMET, the temperature could reach 45c in Orihuela city.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.