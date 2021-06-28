Record number of jabs due this week

A total of 500,000 jabs against Covid-19 are due to be administered in the Valencia region this week – the highest number yet.

Of these, 76,000 shots are for people aged over 60 who are waiting for the second injection with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The move comes as an increased number of vaccinations have been delivered to Spain, while Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in the Valencia region.

