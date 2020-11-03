Record breaking regional budget announced

The regional government’s draft budget for 2021 is the largest in its history ‘in order to confront the socioeconomic and health challenges of the pandemic, as well as to lay the groundwork for the economic recovery’.

This was the assessment of treasury councillor Vicent Soler at the presentation on Friday, when he said it is ‘an exceptional budget for an exceptional moment in history’.

