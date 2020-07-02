Reconstruction plan for flood disaster area

Better preparation and protection against the risk of future flooding, and improved road connections are the most popular projects to improve the Vega Baja area as part of the regional government’s Plan Vega Renhace.

The plan is intended to turn the catastrophe of the September floods into an opportunity to regenerate the local economy and society, and make the area more resilient during future torrential storms.

After months of public meetings and debates, 115 proposals from members of the public were put to a vote last week.

