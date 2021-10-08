Rare bird of prey set to return to marshland

HUE04. MARISMAS DEL ODIEL (HUELVA) 05/06/09.- Imagen de una de las águilas pescadoras que ha logrado reproducirse hace unos días en el Paraje Natural de Marismas del Odiel (Huelva), lo que confirma el éxito del programa de reintroducción de esta especie en la Península Ibérica, de donde se extinguió hace más de medio siglo, desarrollado en la última década por la Estación Biológica de Doñana (CSIC) y la Junta de Andalucía. EFE

Ospreys – which have not been seen in the Pego-Oliva marshes for decades – will be reintroduced to the 300-acre nature reserve thanks to a joint scheme between the regional government, an electricity company and a key environmental charity.

