Rare bird of prey set to return to marshland

Ospreys – which have not been seen in the Pego-Oliva marshes for decades – will be reintroduced to the 300-acre nature reserve thanks to a joint scheme between the regional government, an electricity company and a key environmental charity.

The photo is from state news agency EFE.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com