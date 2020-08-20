Rally driver is alleged drug mastermind

0
58

Spanish rally driver Juan José García Rodriguez is the alleged ‘Mr Big’ behind a multi-million euro international drugs gang with links to organised crime cartels in Columbia.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.