Q fever kept quiet

0
78
Q fever fumigation in process in some of the areas grazed by the goats

AT THE beginning of September, Villajoyosa social media groups were buzzing with news that two people in the town’s Gasparot neighbourhood had been diagnosed as suffering from Q fever.
The source of the Q fever bacteria was suspected to be a flock of goats kept on a rundown property off Avenida Alfaz del Pi, and that were regularly taken out to graze on vacant plots.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

SHARE
Previous articleBrexit deal on a knife-edge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.