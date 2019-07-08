Puig to be briefed on ‘very important’ EU trade deal

President of the Valencia region Ximo Puig will travel to Brussels this week to find out first-hand the contents of the trade deal between the EU and Mercosur countries.

The agreement with the South American economic bloc was struck at the end of June after taking 20 years to negotiate.

EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström said it ‘will save European companies over €4 billion in duties at the border – four times as much as our deal with Japan – whilst giving them a head start against competitors from elsewhere in the world’.

