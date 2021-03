A three-kilometre-long swimming area is to be created off the Alicante coast.

A spokesman for Alicante city hall reported that buoys will be installed in the sea to mark out an area off Cabo de las Huertas, which lies to the north of the city centre.

More in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com