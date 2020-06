More than 3.2 tonnes of ‘seaweed’ has been moved from Torre Derribada and El Mojón beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar to nearby La Llana beach to protect it from erosion.

La Llana beach and its dunes are the only barrier between the Mediterranean Sea and the town’s salt lagoons.

Full report in tomorrow’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com