Prostitution ban ‘needed’ to shut down brothels

Valencia president Ximo Puig has said a change in the law is necessary to shut brothels after minister for equality Irene Montero wrote to regional governments calling on them to close down these businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sr Puig reminded that brothels ‘do not exist on paper’ because they use hotel or bar licences to operate.

He said that he is in favour of abolishing prostitution due to the condition of slavery which it engenders.

