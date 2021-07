Torrevieja town hall has approved the terms to contract a private company for €1 million a year to repair and maintain streets and pavements in the municipality.

Public services councillor Sandra Sánchez noted that previously the job had been carried out by the council workforce but the fast expansion of the town meant this was no longer possible.

