Polop mayor’s murder trial begins

THE TRIAL over the murder of late Polop mayor Alejandro Ponsoda has finally begun at Alicante Provincial court this week – over 12 years after the shooting took place.

Sitting in the docks are main suspect and Sr Ponsoda successor Juan Cano, three other local businessmen (one the owner of a brothel in La Cala Finestrat) accused of planning the murder, an allegded contract killer and two Czech nationals accused of carrying out the crime.

