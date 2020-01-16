Polop mayor’s murder trial begins

Main suspect Juan Cano arriving at court on Monday. Photo Angel García

THE TRIAL over the murder of late Polop mayor Alejandro Ponsoda has finally begun at Alicante Provincial court this week – over 12 years after the shooting took place.
Sitting in the docks are main suspect and Sr Ponsoda successor Juan Cano, three other local businessmen (one the owner of a brothel in La Cala Finestrat) accused of planning the murder, an allegded contract killer and two Czech nationals accused of carrying out the crime.

