Police smash Chinese mafia

The National Police have struck a blow against Chinese organised crime in the Valencia region by shutting down a massive marijuana growing operation that exported its produce to the EU, principally the UK and the Netherlands.

As well as making 81 arrests and shutting down 19 warehouses used for growing the drug, officers also freed 36 people who were forced to work in conditions likened to ‘semi-slavery’ and 13 women who had been forced into prostitution.

