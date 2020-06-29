Police score against illegal ‘Viagra’ sellers

Two different outfits which were illegally selling erectile dysfunction medication and other drugs have been busted by the National Police.

According to a force spokesman, they allegedly operated the largest websites in Spain dedicated to the sale and distribution of these medicines, ‘obtaining large profits, which ran to more than €3 million’.

One of the ‘gangs’ was allegedly run by a couple of British and American pensioners.

