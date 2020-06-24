Planning the future of the Vega Baja

GRAFCVA7703. LOS NIETOS (MURCIA), 17/09/2019.- Una mujer vierte lodo en la calle, este martes en la localidad de Los Nietos, en Cartagena, afectada por las inundaciones provocadas por las fuertes lluvias caídas la pasada semana en la Región de Murcia. El presidente de la Comunidad de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, ha defendido la actuación y la coordinación durante la gota fría de la Consejería de Transparencia, Participación y Administración Pública, de la que depende el servicio de emergencias, al evitar que la catástrofe haya tenido mayores consecuencias en la región. EFE/ Marcial Guillén

The future development of the Vega Baja area will be conditioned by a territorial action plan (PAT) that will be drawn up over the next six months.

The objective is to produce a tool ‘that helps town halls organise their land so that it is more resilient, prepared and strong’ to prevent future episodes of flooding from torrential rains and to foster the economic growth of this important area, explained regional councillor for territorial policy Arcadi España.

