Planning the future of the Vega Baja

The future development of the Vega Baja area will be conditioned by a territorial action plan (PAT) that will be drawn up over the next six months.

The objective is to produce a tool ‘that helps town halls organise their land so that it is more resilient, prepared and strong’ to prevent future episodes of flooding from torrential rains and to foster the economic growth of this important area, explained regional councillor for territorial policy Arcadi España.

