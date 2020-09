The Plan Vega Renhace to regenerate the Vega Baja area in the wake of last year’s flooding disaster will be allocated €100 million in next year’s regional budget.

This was announced in Almoradí by Valencia government president Ximo Puig, who also revealed they will apply for €400 million of EU reconstruction funding for projects in the area.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com