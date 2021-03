Two working groups are being set up by the Valencia government to draw up a plan to ‘abolish the sex trade’ in the region.

Councillor for justice and the interior Gabriela Bravo noted that their research shows that as many as 10,000 women are being ‘prostituted’ in the three provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News – available from supermarkets, tobacconists/newspaper shops and online at www.costa-news.com