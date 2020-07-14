Plan for Torrevieja skyscrapers slammed

A construction company has asked Torrevieja town hall to process an application for an environmental study for a scheme to build nine tower blocks with a maximum height of 23 storeys close to Los Náufragos beach.

The area of land which runs alongside Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez is one of the last zones available for construction in a municipality that has more than 165,000 properties and a registered population of 86,500 inhabitants.

