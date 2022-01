Investments in public works totalling almost €3.5 million this year have been announced by Rojales town hall.

They include resurfacing roads, replacing drinking water and sewage pipes, improving pedestrian access on streets in the historic part of the town, and redevelopment of the Malecón del Soto public park.

