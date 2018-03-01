Passport renewal deal not yet in the bag

THE UK Home Office has said the British government has not yet reached a deal with the European Union over the thorny issue of passport renewal.

The revelation follows an article in last week’s Costa Living supplement over ‘passports and Brexit’.

The article highlighted the worry of thousands of expats who have to renew their passport in the next 12 months, before Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, 2019.

As the passports currently have European Union emblazoned on the front and a further reference inside, many Britons living in Spain have questioned whether they will have to pay again for another passport which contains no reference to the EU.

