Marine scientists plan to attach GPS devices to some of the world’s second-largest mammals to track their journey after they pass the shores of Alicante province.

The Proyecto Cabo Rorcual (Project cape fin whale) team has been keeping close watch over the coast on the Denia-Jávea border for the past few years, studying the habits of whales passing through en route south after leaving the Ligurian Sea.

