Councillor for health Ana Barceló claimed on Tuesday that the Valencia region has turned a corner in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19.

She stated that the ‘growth of the virus has been halted in all healthcare departments’.

However, a staggering 200 people have died from Covid-19 in the Valencia region in the last week.

